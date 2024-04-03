Green Bowl

$9.00

Step into a world of nourishing greens with our Green Bowl, a blend of coconut water, spinach, avocado, mango, and pineapple, sweetened just right with agave. This green powerhouse is beautifully topped with slices of banana, vibrant blueberries, ripe strawberries, and a crunchy layer of granola, making every bite a perfect harmony of creamy, fruity, and crunchy textures. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, this bowl is a refreshing choice for those seeking a deliciously healthy start to their day or a rejuvenating snack that's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.