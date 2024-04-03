Bodega Delights 5528 satsuma ave #K11
Food
Dominican Empanadas
- Beef Empanadas$4.50
Indulge in the essence of the Dominican Republic with our handcrafted empanadas, featuring a flaky crust filled with seasoned, tender beef, marinated in traditional herbs and spices, then fried to golden perfection. A bite of this delicacy promises a journey to the vibrant heart of Santo Domingo with every taste.
- Chicken Empanadas$4.50
Experience a taste of the Dominican Republic with our chicken empanada, where a delicate, golden pastry meets tender, spiced chicken, seasoned with a blend of traditional herbs and spices, for a truly authentic and flavorful bite.
- Cheese Empanadas$4.50
Dive into the comfort of our Cheese Empanada, a perfect choice for those seeking a meat-free option. Encased in a crispy, golden shell, this empanada is generously filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, melting together to create a smooth, rich, and utterly satisfying experience with every bite.
- 6 Empanadas Special$25.00
Celebrate the flavors of the Dominican Republic with our customizable 6-pack of empanadas. Choose your adventure by mixing and matching from our delectable beef, chicken, and cheese options, or stick to a single favorite. Each empanada, crafted with care and tradition, offers a unique taste of Dominican heritage, perfect for sharing or savoring solo.
- 12 Empanadas Special$50.00
Celebrate the flavors of the Dominican Republic with our customizable 12-pack of empanadas. Choose your adventure by mixing and matching from our delectable beef, chicken, and cheese options, or stick to a single favorite. Each empanada, crafted with care and tradition, offers a unique taste of Dominican heritage, perfect for sharing or savoring solo.
Bowls (16 oz.)
- Oatmeal Bowl$9.00
Start your day with the wholesome goodness of our Oatmeal Bowl. This hearty breakfast is made with creamy, slow-cooked oats, topped with slices of ripe banana, fresh blueberries, and succulent strawberries, then drizzled with a touch of agave for natural sweetness. Each spoonful combines the comforting warmth of oatmeal with the refreshing taste of berries, offering a nutritious, satisfying meal that's full of flavors and textures. Perfect for a healthy morning boost or a fulfilling snack anytime.
- Acai Bowl$9.00
Immerse yourself in the vibrant, energizing flavors of our Acai Bowl. Crafted with a luscious base of acai berries blended smoothly with almond milk, banana, and blueberries, sweetened naturally with a drizzle of agave. This antioxidant-rich bowl is then artfully topped with slices of banana, juicy blueberries, ripe strawberries, and a crunchy sprinkle of granola for an added texture contrast. Each bite of this nutrient-packed bowl promises a burst of freshness, making it a perfect choice for a rejuvenating breakfast or a refreshing snack that fuels your day with superfood power.
- Dragon Bowl$9.00
Dive into the exotic flavors of our Dragon Bowl, a vibrant creation featuring the captivating taste of dragon fruit blended with almond milk, banana, and strawberries, lightly sweetened with agave. This visually stunning bowl is crowned with a colorful array of toppings: slices of banana, plump blueberries, fresh strawberries, and a generous sprinkle of crunchy granola. Each spoonful is a journey to tropical paradise, offering a delightful combination of textures and flavors that not only satisfies your taste buds but also provides a nutritious boost to your day.
- Green Bowl$9.00
Step into a world of nourishing greens with our Green Bowl, a blend of coconut water, spinach, avocado, mango, and pineapple, sweetened just right with agave. This green powerhouse is beautifully topped with slices of banana, vibrant blueberries, ripe strawberries, and a crunchy layer of granola, making every bite a perfect harmony of creamy, fruity, and crunchy textures. Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, this bowl is a refreshing choice for those seeking a deliciously healthy start to their day or a rejuvenating snack that's as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.
Bagels, Muffins, Croissants
- Plain Bagels$3.50
Experience the authentic taste of the Big Apple with our Classic New York City Plain Bagel. Crafted using traditional methods that give it that distinctive chewy texture and shiny crust, this bagel is a versatile canvas for your favorite toppings. Choose from a selection of classic spreads: creamy cream cheese, rich butter, sweet jelly, or hearty peanut butter. Whether you prefer it toasted to golden perfection or enjoy its natural softness, our bagel offers a bite of New York tradition with every flavor-packed mouthful.
- Everything Bagel$3.50
Dive into the iconic flavors of New York with our Everything Bagel Delight. Encrusted with a savory blend of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and salt, this bagel captures the essence of the city's diverse tastes. Perfect as a hearty base for your chosen topping—be it smooth cream cheese, rich butter, sweet jelly, or indulgent peanut butter—each bite combines the bagel's flavorful exterior with your favorite spread, offering a satisfyingly crunchy and chewy experience that's quintessentially New York.
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$3.50
Embrace the sweet side of the Big Apple with our Cinnamon Raisin Bagel Indulgence. Infused with the warm, comforting flavors of cinnamon and dotted with juicy raisins, this bagel offers a delightful contrast to the city's savory favorites. Pair it with your choice of topping—creamy cream cheese, rich butter, sweet jelly, or smooth peanut butter—for a personalized treat. Whether toasted to bring out its cozy aromas or enjoyed soft and chewy, this bagel brings a taste of New York's sweet sophistication to your morning or any time of day.
- Blueberry Muffins$4.50
Savor the sweet, bursting flavors of our Blueberry Muffin, freshly baked to offer you a delightful start to your day or a comforting snack anytime. Each muffin is packed with juicy blueberries, offering a burst of tangy sweetness with every bite, complemented by a soft, moist crumb that melts in your mouth. Perfect for pairing with your morning coffee or as a standalone treat, this muffin is a testament to simple pleasures, lovingly prepared to bring a smile to your face.
- Banana Muffins$4.50
Indulge in the comforting flavors of our Banana Muffin, a moist and tender treat that captures the essence of ripe bananas in every bite. This muffin is a sweet homage to the simple, yet profound joy bananas bring to baking, with its rich, fruity flavor and soft, fluffy texture. Ideal for a cozy breakfast, a mid-day snack, or a sweet end to your day, it pairs wonderfully with your favorite coffee or tea, embodying the warmth and comfort of home in every bite.
- Lemon Poppy Muffins$4.50
Awaken your taste buds with the vibrant flavors of our Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin. Each bite of this muffin bursts with the bright, tangy essence of fresh lemons, complemented by the subtle crunch of poppy seeds. Baked to a golden perfection, its light, airy texture and refreshing citrus aroma make it an irresistible choice. Whether you're starting your morning or looking for an uplifting snack, this muffin is a delightful treat that brings a bit of sunshine to any moment.
- Plain Croissants$4.50
Experience the epitome of bakery art with our Buttery Plain Croissant. Crafted with layers of delicate, flaky pastry and rich, high-quality butter, this croissant offers a melt-in-your-mouth texture that's both airy and indulgent. Its golden exterior hides a soft, tender interior, perfect for those who appreciate the simple elegance of a classic croissant. Ideal for a luxurious breakfast or a sophisticated snack.
- Chocolate Croissants$4.50
Indulge in the luxury of our Decadent Chocolate Croissant, where the traditional flakiness of a croissant meets the rich allure of smooth chocolate. Baked to a perfect golden-brown, each croissant encases a velvety chocolate center, creating a delightful contrast between the crisp, buttery layers and the sweet, melting filling. Ideal for chocolate lovers seeking a sophisticated twist on a classic treat, this croissant is a delicious way to start the day or enjoy a moment of blissful indulgence.
Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Experience the essence of New York breakfast culture with our New York Bagel Delight, featuring crispy bacon, perfectly cooked eggs, and gooey cheese atop a freshly baked bagel. This iconic sandwich is a nod to the city's love for bagels, offering a satisfying blend of textures and flavors that make it a beloved choice among locals and visitors alike. Whether you're in a New York minute or taking time to savor the morning, this bacon, egg, and cheese bagel is the perfect way to kickstart your day with a taste of the city's unmatched vibrancy.
- Dominican Avocado Sandwich$12.00
Celebrate the rich flavors of the Dominican Republic with our Avocado Sandwich. This sandwich artfully combines creamy avocado slices and sweet, grilled onions with the fresh burst of ripe tomatoes, all seasoned to perfection with a touch of vinegar, salt, and pepper. Each ingredient is carefully layered inside a crusty, yet soft hero roll, creating a delightful contrast of textures and flavors. This nutritious and flavorful sandwich is a tribute to the simplicity and elegance of Dominican cuisine, perfect for anyone seeking a wholesome, delicious meal with a Caribbean twist.
- Chimi (Dominican Burger)$12.00
Savor the flavors of the Dominican Republic with our Authentic Dominican Chimi Hero, a street food staple that brings the island's zest right to your hands. This hearty sandwich starts with a seasoned, grilled beef patty, bursting with spices and herbs unique to Dominican cuisine. It's then topped with shredded cabbage, sliced tomatoes, and onions, drizzled with a tangy, homemade chimi sauce, all nestled within a soft, yet crusty hero roll. Every bite of this chimi is a celebration of Dominican culture, offering a deliciously messy and unforgettable eating experience.
- Chop Cheese (NYC Classic)$12.00
Dive into the heart of New York street cuisine with our NYC Original Chopped Cheese Hero. This local legend is crafted with finely chopped beef, richly seasoned and grilled to juicy perfection, then topped with melted cheese and served on a soft, yet crusty hero roll. Finished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, and a spread of our signature sauce, this sandwich offers a bold, savory experience that embodies the authentic, melting pot spirit of New York. A must-try for those looking to savor the true flavors of the city's culinary landscape.
- Chicken Chop Cheese$12.00
Elevate your sandwich game with the NYC Chicken Chopped Cheese Hero, a unique twist on a New York classic. This innovative creation features tender, finely chopped chicken, seasoned to perfection and sizzling hot off the grill. Topped with a generous layer of melty cheese, it's nestled in a freshly baked hero roll and adorned with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and zesty onions, plus a smear of our special sauce. This sandwich is a flavorful nod to New York's vibrant street food scene, offering a lighter yet equally delicious version of the beloved chopped cheese experience.
Sides
- Fries$5.00
Indulge in the savory crunch of our Fries, a classic side dish taken to new heights with the perfect blend of spices. Each fry is carefully cut, fried to a golden crisp, and then liberally seasoned with a special mix of spices and salt, ensuring every bite is bursting with flavor. Ideal as a delicious companion to any meal or as a satisfying snack on their own, these fries offer a tantalizing taste experience that's both familiar and delightfully unexpected.
- Chimi Sauce$1.00
Unleash the vibrant flavors of the Dominican Republic with our Signature Chimi Sauce, a crucial component of the beloved Chimi sandwich. This unique sauce is a harmonious blend of a few different sauces, creating a creamy, tangy condiment that's unlike anything else. Perfect for drizzling over grilled meats, sandwiches, or as a dipping sauce, our Chimi Sauce adds an authentic Dominican flair to any dish, instantly elevating it from ordinary to extraordinary.
Drinks
Batidas, Smoothies (16 oz)
- Papaya Batida$8.00
Immerse yourself in the tropical sweetness of the Dominican Republic with our Papaya Batida. This traditional smoothie blends ripe papayas with whole milk, a hint of vanilla, and a touch of agave for a smooth, refreshing treat. Perfectly balanced and utterly refreshing, it's a creamy delight that captures the island's essence in every sip.
- Mango Batida$8.00
This beloved Dominican smoothie combines succulent mangoes with creamy whole milk, enriched by a whisper of vanilla and a drizzle of agave, to create a velvety, vibrant indulgence. A sip of this smoothie transports you to tropical bliss, offering a taste of island paradise in every drop.
- Tropical Smoothie$8.00
Dive into a vibrant blend of flavors with our Tropical Smoothie, a luscious combination of orange juice, mango, strawberry, banana, and a hint of agave for natural sweetness. This smoothie captures the essence of a tropical paradise, delivering a burst of fruity flavors that are both refreshing and invigorating. Perfect for a healthy start to your day or a rejuvenating afternoon pick-me-up, our Tropical Smoothie is a delicious way to bring a dose of sunshine into your life.
- Berry Smoothie$8.00
Savor the richness of our Berry Smoothie, a harmonious blend of almond milk, blueberries, strawberries, banana, and a whisper of agave for a touch of sweetness. Crafted for those who cherish the goodness of berries and the creamy, nutty undertones of almond milk, this smoothie offers a nutritious and delightful experience. Ideal for a nourishing breakfast or a refreshing snack, the Berry Smoothie is a delightful way to indulge in the flavors of nature.
- Peach Cobbler Smoothie$8.00
Indulge in the comforting flavors of autumn with our Peach Cobbler Smoothie, a delectable fusion of apple cider, peaches, strawberries, banana, a hint of agave, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. This smoothie blends the essence of a classic peach cobbler with the freshness of a fruit smoothie, creating a unique and delightful treat. Perfect for those crisp mornings or as a sweet, guilt-free dessert, our Peach Cobbler Smoothie is a cozy hug in a glass, promising warmth and joy with every sip.
- Green Smoothie$8.00
Energize your day with our Green Smoothie, a vibrant blend of coconut water, spinach, avocado, mango, pineapple, and a hint of agave for just the right amount of sweetness. This nutrient-packed smoothie combines the creamy texture of avocado with the sweetness of tropical fruits and the health benefits of spinach, all perfectly balanced with hydrating coconut water. Ideal for a nutritious breakfast or a rejuvenating post-workout treat, our smoothie offers a delicious way to support your wellness journey.
- Cafe Smoothie$8.00
Awaken your senses with our Café Smoothie, a decadent blend of almond milk, rich coffee, luxurious chocolate, ripe banana, and a hint of agave and cinnamon. This smoothie masterfully combines the invigorating kick of coffee with the smooth sweetness of chocolate and banana, creating a delightful morning treat or an indulgent afternoon pick-me-up. Perfect for coffee lovers looking for a nutritious twist on their favorite flavors, our smoothie is a sip of pure joy and energy.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie$8.00
Dive into the indulgent world of our Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie, a creamy concoction of almond milk, rich peanut butter, velvety chocolate, ripe banana, and a dash of agave and cinnamon. This smoothie offers the perfect balance of nutty and sweet, blending the beloved duo of chocolate and peanut butter into a healthful treat. Ideal for satisfying dessert cravings or fueling up with some protein power, our smoothie is a deliciously decadent yet nutritious choice.
Bebidas Calientes, Hot Drinks (10 oz)
- Cafe Con Leche$4.00
Embrace the comforting warmth of our Café Con Leche. Expertly brewed with rich, aromatic coffee and blended with hot, frothy milk, this classic beverage is a staple of Dominican mornings. Its smooth, balanced flavor offers a welcoming embrace, perfect for starting your day or enjoying a serene moment of relaxation.
- Cafe$4.00
Delight in the essence of the Dominican Republic with our Signature Café. Sourced from the finest coffee beans, this robust, aromatic brew captures the spirited essence of the island. Each sip delivers a bold, rich flavor, making it the perfect pick-me-up at any time of day.
- Avena$4.00
Discover the comforting warmth of the Dominican Avena Delight, a traditional oatmeal drink that's both nourishing and delicious. Made with creamy oats, infused with a hint of cinnamon, nutmeg and sweetened just right, this beverage is a hearty, soothing choice, ideal for a wholesome start to your day or a satisfying mid-day treat.
- Chocolate Caliente$4.00
Warm up with our Dominican Chocolate Caliente, a rich and velvety hot chocolate that embodies the warmth of Dominican hospitality. Crafted from premium cocoa, blended with whole milk, and infused with a hint of cinnamon, this luxurious drink offers a soothing, indulgent experience, perfect for savoring during a cool evening or as a sweet, comforting treat any time.
Bebidas Frias, Cold Drinks (16 oz)
- Iced Cafe Con Leche$4.50
Cool down and rejuvenate with our Iced Café Con Leche, a refreshing twist on a classic favorite. This chilled version combines rich, aromatic coffee with cold, creamy milk, lightly sweetened to perfection. It's the ideal blend of invigorating coffee and smooth, cooling delight, perfect for sipping on a warm day or whenever you need a refreshing pick-me-up.
- Iced Cafe$4.50
Experience the revitalizing chill of our Iced Café, where the bold flavors of expertly brewed coffee meet the crisp, cooling sensation of ice. This invigorating drink is a perfect escape from the heat, offering a smooth, robust coffee experience that refreshes and awakens your senses with every sip.
- Limonadas$4.50
Quench your thirst with our Limonada, a classic, limeade that captures the essence of Dominican zest. Made with freshly squeezed limes, a touch of vanilla and agave chilled to perfection, this drink is the ultimate refresher. Its bright, tangy flavors are balanced with just the right amount of sweetness, making it a delightful escape on a hot day or a perfect pairing with any meal.
- Morir Sonando (Die Dreaming)$5.50
Indulge in the heavenly taste of our Morir Soñando, a unique and beloved beverage that translates to "die dreaming." This creamy, dreamy concoction blends freshly squeezed orange juice with rich milk, a hint of vanilla, and a touch of sweetness, creating a smooth, frothy drink that's both refreshing and comforting. Perfect for a blissful treat that feels like a sip of sunshine and dreams, Morir Soñando is a delightful testament to Dominican creativity and flavor.
Otras Bebidas, Other Drinks
- Smart Water$3.00
Elevate your hydration with Smart Water, a premium water designed for the discerning individual. Through a meticulous vapor distillation process, Smart Water is crafted to ensure the utmost purity, then enhanced with a unique blend of electrolytes for a clean, crisp taste. Ideal for those who appreciate the finer details in life, Smart Water offers a sophisticated, refreshing experience, keeping you hydrated and balanced throughout your day.
- Mexican Cokes$4.00
Relish the nostalgic and authentic taste of our Mexican Coke, cherished for its unique sweetness derived from pure cane sugar. Served in its iconic glass bottle, this beloved version of the classic cola offers a crisper, more flavorful experience, reminiscent of a bygone era. Perfect for those seeking the original taste of Coke with a delightful Mexican twist, it's the ultimate refreshment to complement any meal or enjoy on its own.
- Topo Chico - Mineral Water Carbonated$4.00
Discover the invigorating effervescence of Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water, a natural treasure sourced from the springs of Cerro del Topo Chico in Mexico. Renowned for its crisp carbonation and mineral-rich composition, Topo Chico offers a distinctive, refreshing taste that revitalizes your spirit and quenches your thirst like no other.
- Curalita - Mal De Ojo$5.00
Introducing Cura Lita's Mal De Ojo, a mesmerizing blend of sparkling coconut water, juicy pineapple, detoxifying charcoal, and a zest of lime. This enchanting concoction refreshes and invigorates the spirit with its unique combination, offering a tropical escape with every effervescent sip. Crafted to ward off the bad vibes and invite only the good, Mal De Ojo is your bubbly companion for a balanced, joyous day.
- Curalita - Por Amor$5.00
Fall in love with Cura Lita's POR AMOR, a sparkling ode to romance and rejuvenation. This captivating blend combines the exotic sweetness of prickly pear with the refreshing juiciness of watermelon, infused with damiana for a hint of herbal mystique, and finished with a splash of lime for a bright, citrusy note. Every sip of POR AMOR sparkles with the essence of passion, promising a delightful and invigorating experience that enchants the senses and nurtures the soul.
- Curalita - Sana Sana$5.00
Embrace the healing touch of Cura Lita's SANA SANA, a refreshing blend designed to soothe and rejuvenate. This sparkling agua fresca fuses the tropical zest of pineapple with crisp cucumber, hydrating aloe vera, a dash of lime, and a whisper of mint for a revitalizing and cooling drink. Each sip is a gentle reminder of nature's power to heal and refresh, making SANA SANA the perfect choice for a restorative pause in your day or a healthy, uplifting treat.